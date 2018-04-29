Victor Oladipo Texted His Trainer 16 Minutes After Game 7 Loss to Start Getting Better

Victor Oladipo had a monster season for the Indiana Pacers. He should win the Most Improved Player later this Spring.

Oladipo led the Pacers to a Game 7 in the first round against LeBron James, and was huge all series long. Even though they lost, he put up 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

Dipo had an amazing year, but it looks like he isn’t satisfied. Just sixteen minutes after being eliminated from the postseason, he sent the following text to his trainer:

Got to love the dedication! I can’t lie, I did not think he would blossom into a superstar, but I was dead wrong. His off-season dedication is a huge reason for his ascension, and it shows you that hard work really does pay off. If you’re a Pacers fan, you have to be thrilled and looking forward to next season.