Victor Oladipo Texted His Trainer 16 Minutes After Game 7 Loss to Start Getting Better

Victor Oladipo had a monster season for the Indiana Pacers. He should win the Most Improved Player later this Spring.
Oladipo led the Pacers to a Game 7 in the first round against LeBron James, and was huge all series long. Even though they lost, he put up 30 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.
Dipo had an amazing year, but it looks like he isn’t satisfied. Just sixteen minutes after being eliminated from the postseason, he sent the following text to his trainer:
I can’t make this shit up! Look at the time on this text, this dude probably hasn’t even showered yet after playing one of the biggest games of his young career and he’s already trying to get back to work! You young athletes out there take notes… @vicoladipo I’m sending you the jet, we start tonight! 🛩 ************************************************ 👉🏽And Yes I had his name is mis spelled in my phone, it’s been that way from day one and left it like that🤣
Got to love the dedication! I can’t lie, I did not think he would blossom into a superstar, but I was dead wrong. His off-season dedication is a huge reason for his ascension, and it shows you that hard work really does pay off. If you’re a Pacers fan, you have to be thrilled and looking forward to next season.
