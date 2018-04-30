PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; Victor Oladipo Costs Vegas Millions; Russell Westbrook Has To Change

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which went undrafted over the weekend.

Eiza looks amazing: Eiza Gonzalez went to the gym yesterday. And yes, that is absolutely headline-worthy because she’s the best. At everything.

@gregwilliamsphotography A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Oladipo costs Vegas millions: Victor Oladipo’s meaningless last-second 3-pointer in Indiana’s Game 7 loss to the Cavs on Sunday caused a $3 million to $5 million gambling swing. Vegas too most of the hit, as 70 percent of the money was on the Pacers.

Russ has to change: Russell Westbrook has to change the way he plays if the Thunder want to be successful.

Tweet of the Day:

Deion Sanders son just made this kid quit football for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/B1zIbRxy10 — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) April 30, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NFL Mock Draft: One Year in Advance

Top 25 Tight Ends of All-Time

The Biggest Losers From The 2018 NFL Draft

NBA Stars Are Gravitating to Super Teams … Well, Except Russell Westbrook

Around the Sports Internet:

NFL post-draft power rankings

Video of a paddle boarder getting hip-checked by a dolphin

Wesley Mathews will stay with the Dallas Mavericksnext season after exercising his $18.6 million option for next season

So what’s next for the Oklahoma City Thunder after a wildly disappointing season?

Song of the Day: