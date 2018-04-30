Roundup: Megyn Kelly vs the Media; Horses Have Amazing Memories; & Russell Westbrook vs Utah Jazz Fans

Rachel Cook, a model … “Horses remember the look on your face the last time you saw them” … media continues to attack Megyn Kelly for reasons I don’t understand … former MSNBC talking head kind of apologizes for – wait, this is the weirdest non-apology I’ve seen in a while … after 35 years, ABBA is going to reunite … “An inability to be a leader on pipelines will be the ruin of Justin Trudeau” … so Aubrey O’Day really did have an affair with Donald Trump Jr. …

No real surprise that the Jazz got smoked by rested Houston in Game 1. Still no Ricky Rubio for Utah. [Salt Lake Trib]

I can’t believe we’re still talking about baseball’s “Unwritten Rules” in 2018. [Tribune]

This is very good, from former player/coach Chuck Cecil. You should read it. “Social media has changed the game for players and coaches.” [Tucson.com]

The Panthers drafted Kendrick Norton, and he was mis-identified as the son of the former linebacking great. He’s not. [Palm Beach Post]

I’m fairly certain that in the coming weeks/months, other Top 20 basketball recruits will be picking overseas teams or the G-League next season. [NYT]

“What savvy journalists say when they are minimizing Trump’s hate movement against journalists.” [Press Think]

“If you want to know who actually has the power in our society and who is actually marginalized, ask which ideas get you sponsorships from Google and Pepsi and which get you fired.” [WSJ]

A beat writer for the New Orleans Pelicans has a non-journalism 9-5 day job, then covers the team at night. [Ringer]

A story I had trouble fathoming, but was blown away by: You can “rent a family” in Japan. [New Yorker]

I’d never heard of Michelle Wolf, the comedian, before. She was quite funny Saturday night at the White House Correspondent’s dinner.

LeBron was tremendous in Game 7 against the Pacers, but did you expect anything less?

Russell Westbrook has some anger issues, or something.