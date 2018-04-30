VIDEO: Michael Jordan's Famous Baseline Dunk on Patrick Ewing Was on This Day in 1991

On this day in 1991, Michael Jordan had one of his most famous dunks of all-time…the baseline slam on Patrick Ewing.

Hubert Davis’ face says it all! Even Jordan himself couldn’t believe how hard he dunked it:

“My most memorable dunk, the one that I think about very, very often is the Patrick Ewing Dunk,” Jordan said in a promo video for the NBA 2K14 video game. “That’s only because Patrick and I are such great friends.” “It was one where we got into a screen and roll and then I stepped back,” Jordan said, recalling how he eluded John Starks and Charles Oakley before flying along the baseline into the paint to face Ewing. “And then Patrick, I told him ‘Georgetown guys don’t block shots, all they do is take charges.’ I dunked it so hard on him it was unbelievable.”

Jordan finished that game with 33 points, 7 assists, and 6 steals. The Chicago Bulls swept the New York Knicks in that series.