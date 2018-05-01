Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich Completely Botched a Backpass to Allow Real Madrid Goal

Bayern Munich is really missing Manuel Never in goal, and his replacement, Sven Ulreich, gave a prime and painful example of why. Neuer is among the most comfortable and best at playing the ball with his feet on the backline. Based on the goal that was just scored, it’s fair to say that Ulreich is not.

Absolute howler by the Bayern keeper pic.twitter.com/GeeOgL2X6l — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) May 1, 2018

That goal came just seconds after the second half kickoff, in a game where Bayern Munich needs to win on the road at Madrid to advance to the Champions League Final. Bayern Munich controlled the first half, and just pulled equal at 2-2 on a James Rodriguez goal, so even with that howler of a goal, they still have a chance.