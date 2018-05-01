Don Nelson Hurls Molotov Cocktail at Warriors-Era Chris Webber

The New York Times interview with Don Nelson is making the rounds, and you’ll see a ton of headlines about poker games with Willie Nelson and Woody Harrelson and the cultivation of medicinal grade marijuana. But let’s zag for a second and look at this scathing section about Chris Webber, who played for Nelson on the 93-94 Warriors before being shipped out to DC:

NYT: You missed out on the Warriors’ recent championships. Do you think you could have won a title with the Warriors in the ’90s if that squad with Chris Mullin, Latrell Sprewell and Chris Webber had stayed together? Nelson: No. NYT: Why not? Nelson: I didn’t think Webber — at that time in his life, anyway — was ready to play winning basketball, or do anything winning at that point. He was a pretty confused young guy. He was about the toughest guy I ever coached. It took him a long time.

Shots fired! We can only hope that Webber does not opt to take the high road here, because I could get behind a news cycle where Webber and Nelson lob potshots at each other for months.