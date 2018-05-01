PM Roundup: Emily VanCamp; Justify Is The Kentucky Derby Favorite; Knicks Close To Picking A Coach

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is completely checked out today after celebrating Romeo Langford’s commitment to Indiana a bit too hard last night

The Avengers keep soaring: Emily VanCamp did not reprise her role as Sharon Carter in “Avengers: Infinity War.” It hasn’t seemed to hurt the box office receipts though, as the movie has taken in more than $700 million already.

Derby favorite announced: Justify has been named the early favorite at the Kentucky Derby, with 3-1 odds. He is the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby and drew the No. 7 post for the race.

Knicks close to selecting a coach: The New York Knicks are reportedly zeroing in on selecting their next future ex-head coach.

I got inspired by @VicOladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response… @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/Wgo1p0dmh1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 1, 2018

Keyon Dooling’s mental health struggles are truly frightening

Virginia Tech assistant football coach Galen Scotthas resigned after an extramarital affair Former N.C. State defensive lineman [autotag]Carlos Gray was found shot Monday night

The Baltimore Orioles can only get better from here, right?

The NFL is considering “modifying” kickoffs before the 2018 season

