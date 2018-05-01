Sandy Alderson Roasts Matt Harvey For Partying Night Before Game

Matt Harvey reportedly partied hard the night before he pitched for the New York Mets against the San Diego Padres, and the team’s general manager threw all kinds of shade at his former ace pitcher.

Harvey was out at a big celeb gathering last Thursday night and according to one witness, he was “stumbling around” and “had to sit down at one point.” Another guest contradicted that, claiming Harvey was actually sober. He had come up from San Diego for the event after the Mets flew in after playing the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the day.

The next night, Harvey had a shaky appearance against the Padres out of the bullpen, allowing a home run to rookie Franchy Cordero.

Alderson was not impressed, but he wasn’t surprised. Here’s what he had to say about it:

Asked if he's upset about a Page Six report that had Matt Harvey out partying in Los Angeles the night before pitching in San Diego, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Usually I get upset if a report is unexpected. So I guess the short answer is no." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 1, 2018

Wow. That’s as damming a statement as you’ll hear from a general manager. It’s clear the Mets are fed up with Harvey.