Skip Bayless Told Romeo Langford He Committed To The Wrong School

Romeo Langford committed to Indiana on Monday after a lengthy recruitment. The five-star guard decided to play for his home team, as he selected the Hoosiers over Kansas and Vanderbilt. And Skip Bayless was right there to dump on it immediately.

Bayless, a Vanderbilt alum, couldn’t resist trolling an 18-year-old kid on the biggest day of his life and tweeted the following:

I get that Bayless is a proud Vanderbilt alum, but really? Dude, just shut up. There’s one thing anyone should ever tweet at a recruit: “Congrats on your decision and good luck.” That’s it.

Saying “I respect your decision BUT” means you don’t respect someone’s decision.

For a national media voice to claim a kid should have made a different choice is absolutely ridiculous.

