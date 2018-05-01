Roundup: Dolphin Decks Paddleboader; Terry Rozier Dominates 76ers; & One of the Nastiest MMA Cuts Ever

Jessica Simpson, actress/singer … iPhone X apparently “didn’t live up to the hype” but I love mine … “Why Bill and Melinda Gates put 20,000 students through college” … police thought it was heroin; it was actually the remains of his father … “Toronto restaurant ordered to pay $10,000 after asking black customers to prepay for their meal” … “Famed cancer biologist allegedly sexually harassed women for decades” … because the Michelle Wolf anger hasn’t subsided, here’s internet reaction to her speech; here’s a profile on her rise in the last five years …

No Jaylen Brown, no problem: Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum dominated, and the 76ers couldn’t hit 3’s, and Boston rolled in Game 1. [Philly.com]

Stephen Curry is gonna play in Game 2 tonight against the Pelicans. [Mercury News]

It felt like Matt Harvey had a chance to be great. But the guy just loves to party. [Page 6]

Getting back to the World Series is hard: Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is done for the year because he needs Tommy John surgery. [LA Times]

Three AFC teams and one NFC team had Baker Mayfield as QB1 on their draft boards. Allegedly. [Cleveland.com]

The Redskins front office had “inside information” on Derrius Guice of the LSU, the talented running back who fell to the late 2nd round. [AP]

Any Sponge fans out there? This one will take you back. [Voice News]

I’ve never had the yips, but they do not sound fun. [Daily Orange]

Dolphin drills paddle boader, and I can’t stop laughing.

This reminds me of Point Break. The original, of course.

This is being called one of the most gruesome eye cuts in MMA history.