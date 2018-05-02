Drake And Kendrick Perkins Almost Fought At Cavs, Raptors Game

Drake and Kendrick Perkins almost got into a fight after an NBA playoff game Tuesday night. Now, was that a Mad Libs-style sentence I just made up or something that actually happened? If you said, “well, it’s 2018, so that has to have actually happened” you are correct.

During and after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 113-112 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series, the two men almost tangled. The rap star and the semi-retired post player had to be separated after jawing at each other on the floor post-game. That followed a war of words that erupted at halftime.

Check this out:

And after the game:

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

Um, Drake? What the hell are you doing? Perkins is enormous and you’re…not. That ain’t gonna be a fair fight.

And here’s some backstory on what went down: