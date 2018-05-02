PM Roundup: Hilary Duff And Haylie Are Close; Kevin Hart Sex Tape Drama; Eric Reid Files Collusion Grievance

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which genuinely believed today was Thursday until about five minutes ago.

Duff sisters are close: Hilary Duff says she and sister Haylie are super tight.

Kevin Hart sex tape drama: A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly attempting to extort Kevin Hart via a surreptitiously recorded sex tape.

Reid files collusion grievance: Former 49ers safety Eric Reid has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Reid has hired Mark Geragos to represent him. Geragos has been Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer.

