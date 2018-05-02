NFL USA Today Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo And Richard Sherman Are Not Allowed to Have Any Fun

If you were hoping to see Jimmy Garoppolo and Richard Sherman participating in some non-football activities, you may have to wait awhile.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe points out that in the two 49ers’ contacts, their fun will be limited as they are prohibited from the following:

“Skydiving, hang gliding, rock or mountain climbing, racing of any kind including as a driver or a passenger, motorcycling, use of any off-road or all-terrain vehicle, professional wrestling, boxing, firearms, scuba diving, jet skiing, surfing, bungee jumping, diving, and snow or water skiing.”

It makes sense that the 49ers would prefer their players not participate in dangerous activities, but this seems a little harsh. They cannot even surf? What is wrong with taking a cruise on an off-road vehicle?

It is also a shame we will not be able to witness Sherman cutting any heel promos in the WWE as professional wrestling is banned.

At least they get to play in San Francisco, right?

