Astros Pitcher Ken Giles Loses It, Punches Himself in the Face After Giving Up Big Inning

Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles came into a scoreless game in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees and promptly surrendered four runs. In a bizarre ritual, the hard-throwing righthander then beat his chest and punched his face while walking to the dugout. Once there, he slammed down a bat with a force designed to send it through the Earth’s mantle.

This is the behavior of a man who knows he “effed up.” A man willing to take one for the team, even if it’s coming from his own first to his own jaw. Tough not to respect that, latent craziness and all.

