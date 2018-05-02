USA Today Sports

What Were They Thinking? Breaking Down the Most Ridiculous Kentucky Derby Hats

The Kentucky Derby is one of the greatest events of the year, full of gambling, bourbon, and… hats.

Lots and lots of hats.

The tradition of wearing ridiculous hats to the Kentucky Derby is definitely… something, as people show up with some crazy things on their heads.

So while we get ready for the 144th Derby this Saturday, let’s have some fun breaking down the strangest headwear from recent years.

On second thought…

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

You can tell just by looking at this woman’s face that the idea of this hat was a lot better than the actual existence of this gigantic hat. Not really ideal for getting through big crowds and you gotta believe it’s gonna lead to a stiff neck on Sunday. Hey, we all make mistakes.

