VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero James Shaw on 'Ellen'

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. appeared on the ‘Ellen’ show that aired on Monday. Amongst other things, Shaw Jr. revealed that his favorite NBA player is Dwyane Wade. Of course Ellen did her thing, and brought out Wade to surprise him!

“I’m glad I could be here,” Wade added. “I look at you, I know you don’t want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero. I would say obviously how brave you are, but for me, when I sit down with my kids and I sit down with them and talk about role models and who I want them to look up to, I tell them to look up to you.”

What an incredible moment, for an incredible hero! Looking forward to seeing Shaw Jr. change more lives in the times to come.

On a side note, you can hate him or love him as a player, but Wade has done a lot of really good things off the court through the years. I’ve seen it myself at his Wade’s World Charity events. Just wanted to give him a shout out as well.