A Conversation with Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield, the Patriots Drama, His Career, & More

Mike Florio, founder of ProFootballTalk.com, host of ProFootballTalk Live and contributor to Football Night in America joins the podcast!
- Why the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold.
- Was it Josh Rosen’s attitude that led to his fall?
- How close were the Patriots to trading for Baker Mayfield or taking Lamar Jackson?
- Is the Tom Brady – Bill Belichick drama real?
- Should Aaron Rodgers be speaking out more? Florio explains why the Packers can’t get this right.
- Did the 49ers rob the Patriots in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade?
- Going from running a law firm to running a sports website.
- Working for free.
- Did he ever have doubts about his career?
- Competiton between NFL Insiders.
- When he first realized what PFT Commenter was doing and letting PFT come to his house.
