A Conversation with Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield, the Patriots Drama, His Career, & More

Mike Florio, founder of ProFootballTalk.com, host of ProFootballTalk Live and contributor to Football Night in America joins the podcast!

  • Why the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold.
  • Was it Josh Rosen’s attitude that led to his fall?
  • How close were the Patriots to trading for Baker Mayfield or taking Lamar Jackson?
  • Is the Tom Brady – Bill Belichick drama real?
  • Should Aaron Rodgers be speaking out more? Florio explains why the Packers can’t get this right.
  • Did the 49ers rob the Patriots in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade?
  • Going from running a law firm to running a sports website.
  • Working for free.
  • Did he ever have doubts about his career?
  • Competiton between NFL Insiders.
  • When he first realized what PFT Commenter was doing and letting PFT come to his house.

