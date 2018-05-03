ESPN Anchor: No Comment from ESPN on ESPN Report Regarding Person Joining ESPN

Bob Ley, seeing the absurdity in the situation, offered a brilliant line on today’s Outside the Lines while discussing Jason Witten joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

“No comment from ESPN on this report, says the ESPN anchor,” Ley deadpanned.

It’s always fascinating to watch a media outlet cover itself from the inside. In the case of Witten’s news, the two reporters at the forefront were Chris Mortensen and Todd Archer, both of ESPN, who cited sources.

Sources! Bet they were well-placed, even if unwilling to go on the record. Like, even ESPN management good. Just a hunch.