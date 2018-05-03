PM Roundup: Shenae Grimes; Ichiro Moves To Front Office; Jacob deGrom Avoids Major Injury

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where you come when you’ve been a lazy sports fan and need all the latest mildly interesting stories.
Shenae is pregnant: Shenae Grimes — who was a budding star at one point thanks to the 90210 reboot, then kind of disappeared — is expecting a baby girl.
Ichiro moves upstairs: Ichiro Suzuki is moving to the Seattle Mariners’ front office for the rest of the 2018 season. He hasn’t ruled out a return to the field for 2019 though.
No ligament damage for deGrom: New York Mets hurler Jacob deGrom has no ligament damage in his elbow, and will try to make his next start. The team’s fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief.
