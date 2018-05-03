PM Roundup: Shenae Grimes; Ichiro Moves To Front Office; Jacob deGrom Avoids Major Injury

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where you come when you’ve been a lazy sports fan and need all the latest mildly interesting stories.

Shenae is pregnant: Shenae Grimes — who was a budding star at one point thanks to the 90210 reboot, then kind of disappeared — is expecting a baby girl.

Ichiro moves upstairs: Ichiro Suzuki is moving to the Seattle Mariners’ front office for the rest of the 2018 season. He hasn’t ruled out a return to the field for 2019 though.

No ligament damage for deGrom: New York Mets hurler Jacob deGrom has no ligament damage in his elbow, and will try to make his next start. The team’s fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Tweet of the Day:

damn, ahmad rashad had the wildest groomsmen in history lmao pic.twitter.com/lH2OnMJzhe — Sauce Castillo, Jr (@TankTopPapi) May 3, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

5 Things The Browns Must Do To Ensure Baker Mayfield Succeeds

Apparently James Harden Is Very Insecure About Flopping

ESPN Anchor: No Comment from ESPN on ESPN Report Regarding Person Joining ESPN

Rashaad Penny Has an Under-the-Radar Skill that Russell Wilson Will Love

Around the Sports Internet:

Drake’ behavior during Raptors games has officially crossed the line

Terry Rozier’s summer workouts changed his game and turned him into a key piece of the Boston Celtics

Bruce Arians is joining CBS’ broadcast crew

A look at the top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2018

Song of the Day: