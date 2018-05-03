Tim Tebow Update: Extra-Base Hit and Strikeout Machine

New York Mets outfield prospect and international celebrity Tim Tebow has played 20 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a significant sample size to assess results. And you know what? He’s hot, baby.

The 30-year-old went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple last night against the Akron RubberDucks to raise his average to .229. The five total bases were a season-high. Tebow now has five doubles to go with his homer and triple.

Of course, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies for the man Mets general manager Sandy Alderson believes has Major League talent. He’s struck out in exactly half of his 70 plate appearances, which isn’t great considering AA pitchers aren’t quite as good as the ones he’ll see in The Show.