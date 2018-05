NBA arenas are filled with hecklers and it turns out not all NBA superstars (James Harden) can handle it:

While most people are taking the side of Harden, I am 100% not coming to the defense of The Beard. Why? because this makes him look insecure about one of his most common antics.

If Harden was not known as the poster boy for flops, it would be one thing, but:

At least he did not break the phone in the losing effort.