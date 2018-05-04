Matt Harvey's Time With the Mets is Over

Matt Harvey has been designated for assignment by the New York Mets, effectively ending what has been a turbulent and headline-grabbing time in the Big Apple.

Stunner. The #Mets have DFA’d Matt Harvey. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 4, 2018

The final chapter was last night, when he gave up 5 runs against the Braves in a relief appearance, a few weeks after finally being demoted from the rotation.

Harvey has been pretty bad for the last two years, and not a good starter since he returned from Tommy John surgery and pitched in the World Series loss to Kansas City. He’s more likely to successfully appear on the gossip pages than the sports pages, and when you have to answer questions about a guy with an ERA over 6, that’s not good.

Asked if he's upset about a Page Six report that had Matt Harvey out partying in Los Angeles the night before pitching in San Diego, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Usually I get upset if a report is unexpected. So I guess the short answer is no." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 1, 2018

We’ll always have the memories of Matt Harvey shaving with his shirt open.