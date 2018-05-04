USA Today Sports

Roundup: Harvard's Social Justice Warrior Course; Ichiro's Farewell; Change Your Twitter Password

Roundup: Harvard's Social Justice Warrior Course; Ichiro's Farewell; Change Your Twitter Password

Roundup

Roundup: Harvard's Social Justice Warrior Course; Ichiro's Farewell; Change Your Twitter Password

 … Teen clown stabs boyfriend during sex … Harvard to offer a social justice classBruce Arians joining CBS booth … Rudy went rogue on Fox and the White House was stunnedTerry Rozier reaching new heightsAmy Schumer released from hospital … Mystery pooper at New Jersey high school turns out to be rival superintendentThat beef you’re eating may be recalled … Jay-Z subpoenaed in SEC probe … John McCain reads from his final memoirIchiro transitioning to a Dwight Schrute-like role … Never too early to pick your Kentucky Derby horse … Feel-good story on a NESN cameraman15 kindergartners get sick during Shedd Aquarium visit … Everyone needs to change their Twitter passwords … Why the Knicks decided to go with David Fizdale … What to expect from Iran if the nuclear deal disappears … Daisy Ridley

For my money there is no better news story than when a beer finds, then drinks a tremendous amount of beer. [NBC News]

The gambler who cracked the horse-racing code. [Bloomberg]

Penn State is going to win a Big Ten championship with Pat Chambers. You heard it here first. [Sports Illustrated]

Allen Iverson waxing poetic about stepping over Ty Lue will never get old. [The Postgame]

Hello darkness, my old friend.

Now this is a political ad.

, , , , , Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home