Roundup: Harvard's Social Justice Warrior Course; Ichiro's Farewell; Change Your Twitter Password

For my money there is no better news story than when a beer finds, then drinks a tremendous amount of beer. [NBC News]

The gambler who cracked the horse-racing code. [Bloomberg]

Penn State is going to win a Big Ten championship with Pat Chambers. You heard it here first. [Sports Illustrated]

Allen Iverson waxing poetic about stepping over Ty Lue will never get old. [The Postgame]

Hello darkness, my old friend.

Cameraman zoomed in on Drake like when they find the crying kid during March Madness lol pic.twitter.com/yrF53XJo7J — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 4, 2018

Now this is a political ad.