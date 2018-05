Chicago White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson hit a walk-off homer against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. His teammates, in accordance with tradition, doused him with Gatorade when he reached home plate.

Yolmer Sanchez, who did not hit the game-winning home run, went full Participation Trophy Generation and treated himself to a personal shower as well.

.@CarlosSan29 made himself an Honorary Splash Brother. 💦😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb1zt5VrEA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2018

Sanchez may become the rare revolutionary who is appreciated in his own time. Game-changing move right there.