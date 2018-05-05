Thank You For All the Headlines, Matt Harvey

Matt Harvey was designated for assignment after refusing to play in the New York Mets’ minor league system, thus ending a once-bright future for the Dark Knight in Gotham. But, oh, the content he provided. If there were a TBL Hall of Fame, the mercurial righthander would already be a lock for first-ballot induction. Feast your eyes upon the incredible headlines his New York run yielded and remember the good times. Matt Harvey Apologizes, Admits To Being Out ‘Past Curfew’

And that’s just some of them. What a legend. It was so plainly obvious to anyone paying attention that Harvey was Icarus, flying too close to the Face of Baseball sun and destined to burn out.

Here’s hoping he’ll once again rise as a phoenix from the ashes, if only for the ensuing tabloid coverage.