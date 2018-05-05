VIDEO: Bruins' Brad Marchand Physically Unable to Stop Licking Opponents

Rumor has it that Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand was warned about his persistent licking of opponents by the NHL, though both parties deny that’s the case. And at this point it doesn’t really matter as Marchand continues to treat other players as postage stamps.

During Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Marchand turned his tonguing to Ryan Callahan. He really got in there, too, like an excited dog seeing his owner return from a long trip.

The Lightning prevailed in overtime to take a 3-1 series lead, so Marchand’s mouth baths could be coming to a swift end. But, hey, it will be remembered as a magical romance when it’s done and gone.