Report: Cleveland Was the Only Team Drafting in the Top 5 with Baker Mayfield Ahead of Sam Darnold

The NFL Draft is slightly over a week old, and the Browns have spent much of that time trying to convince their fans, and the general public, that Baker Mayfield was their guy all along. As you can expect, this has been a tough sell, given the fact that Mayfield is a 6-foot QB and the track record of players that small going in the Top 10 to the most important position in sports is not very good.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Browns were the only team drafting in the Top 5 that had the Oklahoma QB ahead of USC star Sam Darnold, who fell 3rd to the Jets. Breer said this so on my Fox Sports Radio show Saturday morning (31:45 mark):

Look, I can tell you this point blank – the Browns were the only team drafting in the top 5 that didn’t have Sam [Darnold] as their #1 QB.

The Browns front office can try to do as much damage control as possible, but nobody’s buying it. Things are going to get real interesting in Cleveland when Tyrod Taylor wins the starting QB job, and then has the Browns in contention for a playoff spot in November … and their #1 pick is pinned to the bench.