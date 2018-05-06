ESPN Picks Booger

ESPN has added Booger McFarland to the Monday Night Football announcing team, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. McFarland will serve as the first-ever field analyst in the broadcast’s history, the latest in a series of unconventional decisions by ESPN brass in the interest of overhauling MNF after the departures of Jon Grudenand Sean McDonough.

McFarland, who played nine years in the NFL, joins Joe Tessitore, who has made his bones at ESPN in the college game, and recently retired Jason Witten. Lisa Salters will continue as a sideline reporter. That’s a major transfusion of new blood, and with three guys lacking long bloodlines calling the NFL.

Here’s hoping McFarland is as memorable and less sideshow-y than Tony Siragusa, who worked the on-field analyst role at Fox for several years.