Jim Irsay Pays $2.4 Million For Alcoholics Anonymous Founding Document

The “Big Book” as its known to Alcoholics Anonymous is the organization’s founding document, and it now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who paid $2.4 million at auction for it, the Associated Press reports.

Irsay said he considers himself a steward for the manuscript, which he said he may also send out on tour so it can be seen by more people. “I’ve held it. I’ve looked through it. It is absolutely mind-blowing,” he said. “It was just a miracle to see this thing live.”

Irsay first went to AA 25 years ago. He thought about remaining anonymous as the buyer, but thought he could do more good if he didn’t.

“The only way we stay sober is to give it away,” Irsay said. “I think it’ll help a lot of people,” he said. “That’s the reason I’m doing it.”

The 161-page document has sold twice before, first in 2004 for $1.6 million, then again in 2007 for $850,000.