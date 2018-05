May 5 was scheduled to be the date of the sequel between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Of course, that did not happen due to a doping violation from Canelo.

Instead, Canelo was replaced by Vanes Martirosyan. His night did not last so long:

In just two rounds, GGG knocked out an opponent for the 34th time.

GGG (38-0-1, 34 KOs) had appeared to lose some of his devastating knockout power coming into this fight. Either it is back or Martirosyan was not a solid replacement.