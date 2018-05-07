VIDEO: College Baseball Player Needs to Work on Sliding, Physics

USA Today Sports

Here’s what we like about Seattle University’s Jack Reisinger. The guy hustles. It’s just that he needs to work on his timing and, perhaps, revisit some basic physics. There’s really no reason he should have believed starting a headfirst slide 20 feet from first base was an effective strategy, yet he did it anyway. The resulting face-plant only added insult to GIDP.

