VIDEO: College Baseball Player Needs to Work on Sliding, Physics

Here’s what we like about Seattle University’s Jack Reisinger. The guy hustles. It’s just that he needs to work on his timing and, perhaps, revisit some basic physics. There’s really no reason he should have believed starting a headfirst slide 20 feet from first base was an effective strategy, yet he did it anyway. The resulting face-plant only added insult to GIDP.
Latest Leads
17m
Stephen Ross Disagreed With Miami Dolphins Front Office On the 11th Overall Pick, Wanted Them to Trade Down
The Dolphins’ front office had to sell Minkah Fitzpatrick to owner Stephen Ross, who wanted to make a trade.
58m
2hr
Seth Rollins Is on Fire Right Now in WWE
Great to have him back at this level.
4hr
Roundup: The 100 Most Influential People in Boston; the Oral History of the Karate Kid; & Kevin Durant Buys Malibu Mansion
Where sports fans start their day.
15hr
ESPN Picks Booger
Another surprising choice.
17hr
Comments