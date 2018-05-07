Roundup: The 100 Most Influential People in Boston; the Oral History of the Karate Kid; & Kevin Durant Buys Malibu Mansion

Romee Strijd, a model … why are we surprised with what hedge funds are doing to local newspapers? … the oral history of the Karate Kid … “$15K reward offered in Trader Joe’s robberies” … there’s no way people are avoiding Vegas because of the parking garage fees … this grizzly stabbing was the first homicide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in nine years … “Richard Spencer Went From Alt-Right Hero to Beggar” … tough to respect a list that has Tom Brady as the 100th most influential person in Boston … I’m shocked people care about DJ Khaled, much less his thoughts on oral sex …

Why I’ll never, ever talk about the choking Raptors again; Ben Roethlisberger is way wrong; the Browns were the only team in the Top 5 to have Baker Mayfield > Sam Darnold, and trading Russell Westbrook. [Podcast]

Make sure you read all the way down to transition defense. Speaks volumes for the Celtics, and Brad Stevens. [WSJ]

Taking care of your body matters: Carmelo Anthony is washed, and LeBron is still operating at the highest level. They were both taken in the 2003 NBA Draft. [Sideline Sports Report]

There is so much to like about Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz. Hopefully, they’ll have Ricky Rubio back for Game 5. [SI.com]

After 27 years at the Plain-Dealer, Bud Shaw has written his last column. [Cleveland.com]

Kevin Durant scored 38, Stephen Curry added 23, and the Pelicans shot 4-of-26 from three in a Game 4 loss. The Warriors will close out the series Tuesday. [Mercury News]

Stephen Curry is back, which means the Warriors are having fun again. [New Yorker]

Kevin Durant bought a $12 million oceanfront home in Malibu. [LA Times]

“He Got Game” turned 20, and here’s a story about how Ray Allen turned into Jesus Shuttlesworth. [Undefeated]

Do people still care about LaMelo Ball? He’s taking his talents to his dad’s league, the JBA. Whatever that is. [Slam]

Cultural appropriation is the worst, stop talking about it. “Without cultural appropriation, American blacks would never have picked up European musical instruments to create the blues and jazz. Without cultural appropriation, white and black artists alike would never have spun these wonderful creations into rock ’n’ roll.” [National Review]

A 1984 music video because the lead singer of the Cars, Ric Ocasek, and the young woman in this video, Paulina Porizkova have called it quits after 28 years of marriage.

WARNING: This video has spoilers from Avengers, Infinity War. A lot of your questions well, mine) were answered.