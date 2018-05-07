PM Roundup: Lucy Mecklenburgh; LeBron James Is Finding Rest Where He Can; Rookie QBs Who Should Start Immediately

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has tried to remind you that Cinco de Mayo isn’t actually a holiday.

Lucy is worth a fortune: British reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh is now worth millions.

LeBron is actually getting rest: Despite playing a ridiculous number of minutes so far in the postseason, LeBron James is finding rest where he can.

Rookie QBs starting immediately?: So, which rookie quarterbacks should be given the opportunity to start immediately?

Tweet of the Day:

QB wins aren’t stats pic.twitter.com/5AZKqgHQAp — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

Skip Bayless Built His Own Prison With the LeBron James Shtick

5 Things The Jets Must Do To Ensure Sam Darnold Reaches His Potential

Ranking LeBron James’ 5 Playoff Game-Winning Shots

Watch This Mesmerizing Spray Chart of Ichiro Hits, One By One

Kevin Durant truly can’t be stopped when he decides to take over a game

Predicting every NFL team’s biggest rookie flop

Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons have parted ways after four awkward years

Mason Rudolph faces a steep climb to become a successful NFL quarterback

