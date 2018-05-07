Mike Greenberg Can't Decide Between LeBron James and Michael Jordan And It Is A Problem

After the performance, and particularly the shot from LeBron James this past weekend it was only inevitable that the sports world would continue The Debate. That, of course, is LeBron James vs Michael Jordan. While Team LeBron is growing by the year, it was thought everyone at least had to pick a side.

Unless you are Mike Greenberg. Ladies and gentlemen, Greeny:

.@Espngreeny has some words about this whole LeBron James-Michael Jordan argument. pic.twitter.com/eJtP9bCoIn — Get Up (@Get_Up) May 7, 2018

Talk about getting everything right but the answer. First of all, it should be banned from sports talk to not pick a side. Nobody is looking for a sports commentator to say they just don’t know or the question is too hard.

This is as bad as a movie critic saying they cannot pick between The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption. Or a music expert refusing to pick between Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

There must be an answer. Not to mention, the answer is still Michael Jordan. What has changed?

LeBron has been phenomenal, but he is doing so against very weak Eastern Conference competition. Since LeBron unbelievably led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to a 73-win Warriors team he made a strong case to surpass all those who have played before him … except for Jordan. Nothing in 2018 has elevated him ahead of his childhood idol just yet.

Regardless of that opinion, one just has to take a side. Nobody goes into the barber shop scared to take a side. We don’t need Greenberg to go full Skip Bayless, but it would be preferred over this reaction or lack thereof.

This one is on Mike Greenberg and his terrible take.