Tom Brady's Met Gala Suit is Stunning

The glitterati are out at the Met Gala tonight. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are definitely glitterati. The New England Patriots quarterback broke out this little number, presumably from his magician friend’s closet. And, like always, the five-time Super Bowl champion pulled it off.
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Brundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
There is nothing this man can’t do, save for get some volume in his hair at age 40.
