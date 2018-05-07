Watch This Mesmerizing Spray Chart of Ichiro Hits, One By One

I got a ton of requests for this…. A time lapse for every hit of Ichiro's @mlb career. pic.twitter.com/w8uhzlSnp0 — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 6, 2018

Ichiro Suzuki has moved on to a front-office position with the Seattle Mariners. Though he will turn 45 in October, he is in fantastic shape and a return to the field is not inconceivable. But if this is it for the Future Hall of Famer, it’s been a heck of a ride.

He rapped out 3,089 Major League hits after coming over from Japan at age 27. This brilliant visualization shows each and every one. The dots keep coming and coming and it feels as if they’ll never end.

Consider this video, then consider Ichiro had 1,278 professional hits to his name before coming stateside. He is, without question, the true Hit King, no matter what Pete Rose has to say about it.