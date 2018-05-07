Winners and Losers From Westworld's Season 2, Episode 3: 'Virtu e Fortuna'

Shogun World (or Samurai World) would have to wait. Instead, we found ourselves in Raj World, where the main draw was hunting.

Consistent with the theme of Season 2, the hunters quickly became the hunted.

After waiting two episodes in this second season, the third episode delivered the viewers a look at two new areas of the park. At first, Raj World seemed like a strange place for a vacation: why not just go to India? But of course, it’s probably not easy to murder animals in Westworld’s present day. And (sarcasm) what’s the fun of being in India if it’s not British-occupied? Yes, this park seems just as sick strange and strange as the rest.

The resetting of rules appears to be park-wide. No human is safe. (Unless that human is shooting another human. Strangely, Grace’s test bullet didn’t kill her new lover, Nicholas, but the bullet from a host did). But while the hosts clearly have a thirst to kill, that thirst seems to be easily fixed. Bernard and Charlotte Hale needed minutes to make one host go from threatening rape to chasing a woman to offer her protection.

What has been done can be undone in some cases. What happens if Bernard tried to reprogram Dolores? Would she lose her elevated sense of self? And is she the only host who has truly gained consciousness? Have Teddy, Maeve and other hosts (samurai included) developed free thought?

Something to chew on as we get to the winners and losers.

Winners

Hale: Delos’ leader won the battle, and recovered Peter Abernathy. With Abernathy, you get the sense she has the park’s financial worth, which seems to be saved in the massive encrypted file stored in Abernathy’s memory. Plus, she’s alive — that’s not a bad outcome for any of the humans currently in the park.

Samurai: They have arrived. At the show’s conclusion, Maeve’s party found Shogun World.

Teddy: As a host who has seemingly died more than anyone else, he has begun to defend a few of his brethren from his trigger-happy girlfriend. Color me crazy, but it’s nice seeing someone whose first instinct isn’t to kill. It seems like independent thought comes hand in hand with the hosts growing a soul. Perhaps Teddy is on the way or already there. Teddy has always had a conscious, but is he conscious? The next question is whether his open subordination of Dolores will be a problem. After all, she gave him a direct order to kill the final leader of the desperados. Teddy did not follow the order. And now that leader is on the loose, potentially (and probably) looking to exact revenge.

Maeve: We may have left her be face-to-face with a samurai at the start of the next episode, but she’s rolling with one of the nastiest crews in Westworld. She’s got one of the company’s top employees (Lee). A hostage is a nice insurance plan. She’s got muscle in Hector and Armistice. And she’s got two programmers. All the bases are covered.

PETA: If people could kill fake animals for sport, then maybe fewer people would kill real ones for sport. Westworld hunting is like the vegetarian replacement meat for hunting. That’s, of course, if PETA thinks of these animals as real.