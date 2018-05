I actually just admire the audacity here. Adidas, a company near the center of a major FBI investigation and who has had one of its representatives arrested for bribery as part of that investigation, sent the Nebraska football team some cleats covered in money emojis.

Adidas is not allowed to (legally) give money to Nebraska football players, but it is legally allowed to give green cleats with pretend money on them to Nebraska football players.

And maybe that was the point.