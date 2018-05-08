Alabama Football Player Suffers a Broken Arm in Varsity Hazing Attack; Suing for $12 Million

After Rodney Kim Jr., 14, of Davidson High School in Alabama was promoted to the varsity football team, he was brutally attacked in the locker room by multiple students on April 27:

Kim suffered a broken arm in the “Hazing” attack. He had brought up a similar incident to his parents previously, but nothing was done.

After watching the video, his father told FOX10:

“There’s some hatred in there, I mean they beat him, they maliciously beat him. I mean, it’s just uncalled for…I mean you never envision your child, being so helpless, and you can’t do anything,” said the boy’s father, Rodney Kim Sr.

While four students have been suspended for the incident, Kim’s parents are suing Mobile County Board of Education for $12 million.

According to AL.com, the family is also seeking for Davidson to forfeit all football games in the 2018 season, all of the school’s football coaches to be fired, all 20 players involved to be charged, and for hazing to be banned in all high schools.

There have been no charges to this point. Kim Jr. did have surgery to repair his broken arm.