Bears Top Pick Roquan Smith Has Team-Issued iPad, Georgia Helmet and Jerseys Stolen

Chicago Bears rookie Roquan Smith’s team-issued iPad and his Georgia Bulldogs national championship jersey, among other things, were stolen from his car over the weekend. Smith reported the theft to Athens-Clarke County police Saturday morning.

Other items taken from Smith’s car: four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyboe watch, a Michael Kors watch, Nike shoes and Smith’s Georgia helmet. Three Bulldogs jerseys also were taken.

Smith’s aunt took to Twitter in a plea for her nephew’s items to be returned:

Smith then took to his own FB page with the same message hoping for some help:

The Georgia items have the most sentimental value to Smith, but the iPad will draw the most attention as most teams upload their playbook to the iPads so that rookies can study them. Smith learned an important rookie lesson the hard way: Don’t leave your team-issued iPad unattended. Luckily for him, teams know that these guys are just kids, and have plans in place for when things like this happen:

Bears vice president of communications Brandon Faber told the Chicago Tribune in an email that the iPad was “immediately wiped” remotely once the team was notified of the theft, so “there was no compromise of Bears (information).”