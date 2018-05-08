Iowa State Assistant Coach Accidentally Tweets Criticism of Iowa Recruit

Iowa State Cyclones assistant football coach Jim Hofher apparently tweeted then deleted criticism of a a recruit that received an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Jake Karchinski, picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes and tweeted out the news Monday afternoon.

A few minutes later, Hofher responded under Karchinski’s tweet, and that’s when things got interesting. The coach replied that he was “underwhelmed” with the prospect. Hofher probably was trying to send a DM, but slipped up and got caught. Hofher deleted the tweet afterwards (of course), but Travis Wilson of WisSports.com posted a screenshot:

Iowa State assistant coach accidentally tweets a DM criticizing a recruit after he got a scholarship offer to rival Iowa 😬

Probably not the best recruiting strategy, if you ask me. Not that the rivalry needs anymore fuel, but if Karchinski does wind up at Iowa, he’ll have plenty of motivation when the Hawkeyes face the Cyclones.