Jake Golic Takes Shot At Ex-ESPN President John Skipper

Mike Golic’s son, Jake Golic, took a shot at former ESPN president John Skipper on Tuesday. Skipper has a new job with an international sports media company, and the younger Golic greeted the announcement with the following tweet:

He should find a way to take the two aspects of his new company that work well together and randomly divide them and somehow put them up against one another and then walk away. Genius! https://t.co/EzhGMrzQHG — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 8, 2018

This is clearly Jake lashing out at Skipper for his role in splitting up his dad and Mike Greenberg, who had a successful radio show together for almost two decades.

Back when it was announced the pair was breaking up, Jake was not happy about it, tweeting that it was sad. Those wounds clearly still haven’t healed.

Mike Golic and Trey Wingo took Mike and Mike’s old spot, and Greenberg moved on to host “Get Up” which we’ve been chronicling.