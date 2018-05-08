Former ESPN President John Skipper Has a New Job

Former ESPN President John Skipper will serve as executive chairman of Perform Group, the United Kingdom-based sports media company announced this morning.

Skipper will “oversee all of Perform Group’s operations and strategy” from New York, according to the press release.

“Perform is rapidly expanding its role in sports media with significant investments in the best content and our own platform. We are now preparing to push forward with the expansion of DAZN, our live and on-demand streaming service, in more major markets around the world,” said Simon Denyer, CEO Perform Group. “DAZN is revolutionizing how fans watch their favorite sports. John is one of the most significant leaders in the history of our industry, and I am delighted that he has agreed to join me and the team to help take Perform to the next level of our ambitions.”

It’s a soft landing for Skipper, who spent 27 years at ESPN and resigned last December after he said he was the target of a cocaine extortion plot. He retains popularity with current and former employees and Keith Olbermann’s well-wishes are reflective of a large faction happy to see him land on his feet.