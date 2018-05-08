Mark Ingram's PED Suspension Means Even More Work For Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints will be down an offensive weapon for the first four weeks of the 2018 season. Running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for a performance enhancing drug violation, according to multiple reports.

Ingram finished his 2017 season with 230 carries for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fortunately for the Saints, Ingram’s suspension comes after the emergence of running back Alvin Kamara, who is entering his second year in the NFL after winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Kamara finished the season with 120 carries for 728 yards and eight touchdowns with 81 receptions for 826 yards and five touchdowns.

The question that remains is how the Saints will replace Ingram’s powerful running style, which came with a big workload. Kamara was, in part, so effective because he was coupled with the workhorse in Ingram. New Orleans could look to free agency at a back like Orleans Darkwa to add another powerful back for the first four weeks of the season to avoid putting too large a workload on Kamara. But if the Saints want to roll with their electric runner in Kamara, it’s hard to imagine that would be bad thing. When he’s on the field, the Saints offense is even more unpredictable and difficult with matchups.

More snaps from a home run threat like Kamara is rarely a bad thing.