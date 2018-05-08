Roundup: TJ McConnell is a Hero; Filmmaker Killed by Giraffe in Africa; & Dana White vs Justin Timberlake

Hailee Steinfeld, actress … this 1999 read on the rise of Harry Anderson (RIP) is pretty awesome … “Police department jokes about writing ‘popo’ on squad cars to relate with young residents” … should you buy drinks after making a hole-in-one? … an inner ear disease means that the great Huey Lewis may never sing again … filmmakers killed after fatal run-in with giraffe in Africa … why are Texas teacher salaries so low? … she was a secretary for 67 years, and amassed a fortune of over $8 million …

The 76ers lived another day thanks to TJ McConnell, the scrappy point guard who got a start in Game 3, and scored 19 points. [Philly.com]

Very sad story about former Trailblazers great Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 36. [SI.com]

Why I’ll never, ever talk about the choking Raptors again; Ben Roethlisberger is way wrong; the Browns were the only team in the Top 5 to have Baker Mayfield > Sam Darnold, and trading Russell Westbrook. [Podcast]

Dana White vs Justin Timberlake is a moderately interesting feud. [MMA Mania]

Kind of funny? “An Oral History of the Rise and Fall of The Sports Drink That Almost Was.” [Slippery Jim Comey]

Report claims the Timberwolves have parted ways with three assistant coaches, including one who was close with Karl-Anthony Towns. [Athletic]

Boise State had a 1-handed football player in the 1990s named DeWuan Miller. [Idaho Statesman]

Long story, but a must read: “Murder at the Alcatraz of the Rockies.” ADX Florence has over 400 of the worst human beings in America, and this is the story of the facility’s first murder. [Atavist Magazine]

Bill Lyon, the once-great sports columnist, is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. [Philly.com]

A former NESN cameraman is suffering from ALS, and his old colleagues and friends are doing some really nice things. [Globe]

Off-durty cop pulls a gun because he thought someone stole mentos. But the guy paid for the mentos. Oops.

Somehow, referees did not notice this player was taking a throw-in from the shadow line, not the out of bounds line.

Volcano spews ash in Hawaii, lava devours cars, houses.