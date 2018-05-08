USA Today Sports

Roundup: TJ McConnell is a Hero; Filmmaker Killed by Giraffe in Africa; & Dana White vs Justin Timberlake

Roundup: TJ McConnell is a Hero; Filmmaker Killed by Giraffe in Africa; & Dana White vs Justin Timberlake

Roundup

Roundup: TJ McConnell is a Hero; Filmmaker Killed by Giraffe in Africa; & Dana White vs Justin Timberlake

Hailee Steinfeld, actress … this 1999 read on the rise of Harry Anderson (RIP) is pretty awesome … “Police department jokes about writing ‘popo’ on squad cars to relate with young residents” … should you buy drinks after making a hole-in-one? … an inner ear disease means that the great Huey Lewis may never sing again … filmmakers killed after fatal run-in with giraffe in Africa … why are Texas teacher salaries so low? … she was a secretary for 67 years, and amassed a fortune of over $8 million

The 76ers lived another day thanks to TJ McConnell, the scrappy point guard who got a start in Game 3, and scored 19 points. [Philly.com]

Very sad story about former Trailblazers great Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 36. [SI.com]

Why I’ll never, ever talk about the choking Raptors again; Ben Roethlisberger is way wrong; the Browns were the only team in the Top 5 to have Baker Mayfield > Sam Darnold, and trading Russell Westbrook. [Podcast]

Dana White vs Justin Timberlake is a moderately interesting feud. [MMA Mania]

Kind of funny? “An Oral History of the Rise and Fall of The Sports Drink That Almost Was.” [Slippery Jim Comey]

Report claims the Timberwolves have parted ways with three assistant coaches, including one who was close with Karl-Anthony Towns. [Athletic]

Boise State had a 1-handed football player in the 1990s named DeWuan Miller. [Idaho Statesman]

Long story, but a must read: “Murder at the Alcatraz of the Rockies.” ADX Florence has over 400 of the worst human beings in America, and this is the story of the facility’s first murder. [Atavist Magazine]

Bill Lyon, the once-great sports columnist, is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. [Philly.com]

A former NESN cameraman is suffering from ALS, and his old colleagues and friends are doing some really nice things. [Globe]

Off-durty cop pulls a gun because he thought someone stole mentos. But the guy paid for the mentos. Oops.

Somehow, referees did not notice this player was taking a throw-in from the shadow line, not the out of bounds line.

Volcano spews ash in Hawaii, lava devours cars, houses.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home