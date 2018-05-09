Roundup: Rockets vs Warriors is Here; Adult Tree Houses Are a Thing; & Elon Musk Dating Grimes

Blake Lively … adults are building incredible tree houses – for themselves … Sanaa Lathan is not the actress who bit Beyonce … what if Kanye West is right about politics? … Elon Musk is dating a musician named Grimes … Black Panther was a monster hit for Disney, but a Wrinkle in Time was a colossal flop … Nordstrom apologizes for having employees follow three black teenagers who were Prom shopping … “Qatar eyes stake in Newsmax” … NY Post reporter had an affair with a hooker who is at the center of an NYPD corruption scandal … students don’t know how to tell time on analog clocks, so in the UK, they’re getting rid of them …

Chris Paul had 41 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers, and the Rockets are going to the Conference Finals. [Chronicle]

Albany guard Joe Cremo, who averaged 17.8 ppg and was 1st team America East, is transferring to Villanova. [Daily Gazette]

The Oklahoma City media is really hopeful that Paul George stays, but that team won’t be very good as presently constructed. [Oklahoman]

“Americans Should Be More Financially Literate. But What Does That Mean?” [WSJ]

Blake Barnett is going to try door #3. He started at Alabama, then went to Arizona State, and now he’s headed to South Florida. [AL.com]

The legendary Saint Joe’s point guard Jameer Nelson will graduate on May 19th. He’s spent the last 14 years in the NBA. [SJU Hawks]

Nice story on Mohamed Salah, from benchwarmer to superstar. [Yahoo Sports]

A mean tweets segments on Jimmy Kimmel featuring the Avengers has 14 million views. What a world.

I understand – but don’t agree with – some hazing, but to break this kid’s arm?