Benches Clear, Kris Bryant and Starlin Castro Have Tickle Fight

How high were tensions during last night’s bench-clearing incident between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs? Well, you could cut the tension with a knife and the air was filled with gas, just waiting for someone to light a match so the whole place could burn like a tinder box.

Just kidding. Players were bro-hugging and — in the case of Kris Bryant and Starlin Castro — tickling.

It’s times like these I had a Frank Luntz-type focus group of grizzled former ballplayers at my disposal. It’d be great to get their unfiltered and ornery thoughts on this bit of tomfoolery. Would be so salty.