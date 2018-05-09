Charles Barkley And Shaq Got In A Heated Argument About The Raptors

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal’s regular arguments are one of the best parts of TNT’s Inside the NBA. The two Hall of Fame legends rarely seem to see eye-to-eye on fundamental concepts. That was the case Tuesday night, as the pair argued about the Toronto Raptors.

Barkley believes Raptors head coach Dwane Casey needs to repare his relationship with DeMar DeRozan. Shaq, on the other hand, said Barkley was trying to “baby” players and that Casey had benched DeRozan because he wasn’t playing hard.

Check this exchange out:

Chuck and Shaq get heated in a back-and-forth on coach-player relationships…#InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/ElQxwBV5s7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

Shaq is right that coach/player relationships don’t always have to be rosy for things to work out. It’s obviously preferable if stars get along with their coaches, but if a franchise lets players dictate who the coach should be it will end in disaster.

Maybe Casey and DeRozan need to get on the same page heading into next season (if Casey is even around), but demanding a coach treat a star player differently than everyone else is asinine. He shouldn’t have to.