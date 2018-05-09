Charlotte Flair To Undergo Surgery For Ruptured Breast Implant

Charlotte Flair has what must be a seriously painful injury. The WWE superstar and four-time WWE women’s champion will reportedly undergo surgery for a ruptured breast implant. Yeesh.

The 32-year-old daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair will likely have surgery after the WWE wraps up its European tour that starts Thursday and runs through May 20.

There has been no indication on social media that she’s having any health problems:

Flair is scheduled to take part in the women’s Money In The Bank match, which is scheduled for June 17, but there’s no word whether or not she’ll return to the ring in time for that.

The WWE has yet to issue an official statement on Flair’s status.