Darren Rovell a "Weirdo," Per Detroit Lions Receiver Marvin Jones

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is opening a cake shop with his wife in Troy, Mich. It’s part of the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise (clever). He tweeted a photo of the location on Wednesday afternoon.

My wife and I are so excited that our cake shop in Troy, MI is near completion! Gonna be epic! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/frt1t4yuqz — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) May 9, 2018

Hey, something positive on the internet. Don’t see that everyday.

ESPN’s sports business reporter Darren Rovell used the post as a springboard to drop some facts about the franchisor game.

Most important part about opening a franchise is to understand that franchisor fees come off gross sales, not net sales. This franchisor, for example, takes 9% of gross sales for a marketing and royalty fee. Is the brand that valuable vs just opening a new cake shop? https://t.co/l4wX3zBKSX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2018

This, too, seemed fairly innocuous. That did not stop Jones from taking exception. He read it as Rovell implying the wideout was not making an investment capable of maximum return.

You wanna talk #s atleast try & get ahold of me directly (you cant btw) instead of google searching. Quit pocket watchin, if you don’t know what that means look it up. I dont make wrong moves trust me I understand it all. You must not know how to make a wife happy #weirdo — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) May 9, 2018

Hashtag weirdo is a pretty devastating insult for someone who refuses to work blue. Rovell clarified the purpose of his original comment, though detente was not reached.

Wasn’t referring to your case here. Was pointing out franchise fees and the debate every new franchisee has to embrace — how much is the brand worth? — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2018

Love the discourse on Twitter.com. Cherish it.